Charlie O'Connell is a married man.

The star of "The Bachelor" Season 7 wed Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund in Montauk, N.Y., on May 12, his brother, actor Jerry O'Connell, revealed on social media.

"Congratulations you guys," Jerry captioned a photo of the bride, 32, and groom, 43, tagging it #ChAnna."

Jerry also posted a photo of the bride and groom dancing at their reception, which was held at the Shagwong Tavern. "Wedding Reception Montauk Style #ChAnna," he captioned the sweet snapshot.

In yet another photo, Jerry branded his little brother's milestone celebration the "Best Wedding eva."

Before the wedding celebrations, Jerry, 44 -- who's married to Rebecca Romijn, with whom he has twin daughters -- celebrated his brother's bachelor party on a boat. He shared several photos from the low-key daytime outing, cheekily captioning one, "Next season on THE AFFAIR... Bachelor Party of two before #ChAnna today. #ProudBrother."

Jerry told People magazine in March that Charlie was engaged. "It's exciting! We're going to do the wedding this spring. I'm the best man. We're all super-stoked. It's great," the actor said, adding that he was a fan of his soon-to-be sister-in-law. "She's a beautiful girl, she's so nice. I can't wait for him to join the married club."

Charlie famously failed to propose to "The Bachelor" winner Sarah Brice when their season wound down in 2005. They dated on-and-off for years, finally calling it quits in 2010. Sarah has spoken about how his drinking was a factor in the demise of their relationship.

Charlie has now been sober for years and is clearly in a better place. He continues to act in small projects, though he also appears to run a fishing boat business. His Twitter profile reads, "Former #Bachelor season7, Tv Personality, #doglover (Bax&max), Sober, proud fishing boat owner #montauk &Engaged 2 my #soulmate @annasophiab #2 #cruise."

Anna was Playboy's Playmate of the Month in January 2011. She's also worked as a realtor, model and actress. She and Charlie are both set to appear in the drama "6 Rounds of Chloe" alongside Eric Roberts later in 2018.