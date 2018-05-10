John Cena linked to another 'Total Divas' star amid Nikki Bella reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-May 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with our favorite new eligible bachelor: In early May, a wrestling blog reported that John Cena is "hooking up" with "Total Divas" star Carmella in the wake of his breakup with fiancée Nikki Bella. BodySlam.net Managing Editor Brad Shepard fueled the rumors on Twitter on May 7, tweeting, "John Cena rebounds quicker than Dennis Rodman, or so I hear." Carmella seemingly addressed the backlash to the rumors on May 9, sharing a selfie with the caption, "Good morning, trolls! What are y'all mad about today?!" John has yet to address the reports -- perhaps because he's too busy attempting to reconcile with Nikki, who's been living with twin sister Brie Bella since the breakup. People magazine reported on May 7 that, according to a source, the onetime couple "are definitely on a path to reconciliation" and "will almost definitely get back together." Said the insider, "John has constantly been in touch with Nikki. … John is the love of her life, and she's definitely the love of his life, and that doesn't just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together." Continued the source, "John's almost never been alone, and he can't be alone, and it's definitely hitting him that he would be making a huge mistake if he let Nikki go for good. He wants to figure out how they can put this back together, and that's where her heart is, also. In some ways, this is almost exactly the plot of the first 'Sex and the City' movie: When it's just the two of them, they're fine. … Just like in the movie, the wedding got bigger than the both of them -- originally, it was going to be this small, intimate, family-oriented gathering with just the nearest and dearest. Then it blew up in to a televised special and this whole ornate thing and it was just too much. … You're dealing with a guy who grew up poor, without a dad, and with a history of commitment issues -- non-stop wedding publicity and a whole big extravaganza was bound to rattle him, and it did. They got away from what made them work, which is the bond that's just between John and Nicole -- not John Cena, WWE Superstar, and Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins. … They need to regroup, and they both want to do that." Concluded the People source, "He knows he isn't going to find anyone else like her. She doesn't need to change a thing about who she is or what she's been doing. He needs to figure out a way to get past some of his fears and control-freak issues, many of which he comes by honestly because of his past. … But the thought of being without her forever is scary enough for him to make those changes now. He loves her completely. They're gonna find their way back to each other." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

