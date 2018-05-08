In recent days, Khloe Kardashian has shown clear signs that she's not leaving NBA star Tristan Thompson despite a humiliating cheating scandal.

She was not only photographed by his side at lunch in Cleveland on May 4, but she showed up at the Cavaliers' playoff game against the Toronto Raptors on May 5 to support the father of her 3-week-old daughter, True.

And on May 8, Page Six confirmed her decision to give Tristan, 27, another shot in a story explaining that the reality TV star and fashion designer, 33, has taken him back despite her family's strong opinion that it's the wrong move.

"Khloe has stuck with Tristan because she loves him," a source tells Page Six. "She has stuck with him over the objections of her mom and her sisters, who begged her to bring the baby back to L.A. and live with the family. They are worried about Khloe -- but she insists she's putting their baby first, and she wants to stay a family."

No matter how much the Kardashian-Jenner clan might disagree with Khloe's choice, they won't stand in her way, TMZ adds.

"Our Kardashian sources say Khloe's family is outraged he humiliated and betrayed her right before she gave birth to their daughter. We're told they WISH she'd remain civil with him for the sake of their daughter, but move on," TMZ wrote in a May 8 report. "That said, they have enormous respect for Khloe and think she's capable of making decisions for herself."

The family didn't expect things to go this way, TMZ adds, considering that not long ago, Khloe seemed to be ready to move on from Tristan, who was caught kissing other women on camera during Khloe's pregnancy and bringing a curvy bartender to his New York City hotel just days before Khloe delivered their daughter.

TMZ also speculated that future family gatherings are going to be incredibly awkward. "We're told the family privately feels they may never forgive Tristan," TMZ writes.

Still, "they're not going to attempt to torpedo the relationship," TMZ adds.

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner both shared their feelings about Khloe's ordeal during separate visits to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in recent days.

Kris called the cheating scandal a "very unexpected" situation and praised Khloe's parenting skills. "She's figuring it out one day at a time and she's just the best mom already, and that baby is so cute, little True," Kris said.

When Ellen asked if she was furious about what Tristan did to her daughter, Kris demurred, "I think we do what we always do. And that's spring into action with love... I'm there to support my kids no matter what happens. And I just do the best I can."

Kim was less diplomatic. "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f---ed up," Kim told Ellen, later adding, "We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. You know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."