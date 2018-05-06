Yep, she's staying with him.

That seemed to be the message when, barely three weeks after giving birth to daughter True amid a swirling cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian showed up at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on May 5 to support baby daddy Tristan as his team took on the Toronto Raptors, beating them 105 to 103 in an NBA playoffs game, TMZ reported.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ published a photo of Khloe, who was escorted by security, inside the Cavaliers' home arena wearing sunglasses and a long leopard-print coat.

Khloe's appearance at the game comes on the heels of an outing one day earlier when she was photographed having lunch with Tristan, 27 and friends at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland. In a short video posted by TMZ, Khloe, 33, is wearing sunglasses as she laughs while sitting next to the NBA player.

These sightings, TMZ reports, can only mean one thing: They're still together.

Reports in recent days have claimed both that Khloe had one for out the door and also that she was ready to forgive Tristan in the wake of a devastating cheating scandal. In early April, photographs and video footage of Tristan kissing and spending time with other women while Khloe was pregnant surfaced just two days before True was born.

Getty Images

On May 2, a source told E! News that "Khloe is taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting. They don't speak much about the situation, and Khloe feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it's too far done."

A second source, however, also told E! that Khloe planned to stay in Cleveland for a while longer. "The more time passes, the more comfortable she gets," said the second source. "Her original plan to take True back to L.A. is off the table -- for now."

Earlier in the week, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, shared her thoughts about Khloe and Tristan's situation during an April 30 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show. "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f---ed up," Kim said.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

When Ellen asked Kim how she felt about Tristan and what he'd done, Kim responded, "I feel like Khloe alway dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. She moved there. And I've seen her be in a really tough situation before, in her last relationship [with Lamar Odom] so I think just the family gets so emotionally invested in whoever each other is with, like, we treat them like family and we give them our whole soul," she said.

"We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. You know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over," Kim added.

As for whether or not Khloe and Tristan were still a couple as of last week, Kim demurred, "You know, I think she's not thinking of anything. I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out. She wanted to have some alone time with the baby and figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two."