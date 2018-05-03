Khloe Kardashian is living in a 'personal hell,' plus more news

Khloe Kardashian is 'in hell' -- but not ready to leave Cleveland

As Khloe Kardashian navigates the challenges of new motherhood, she's also dealing with what someone close to her describes as "her own personal hell." Less than a month ago, as she prepared to welcome her first child with Tristan Thompson, evidence surfaced showing the NBA star had developed a pattern of cheating -- in one instance, allegedly hours before his daughter with Khloe was born. Now, she's reportedly unsure of whether to give him another chance. "Khloe is taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting," a source tells E! News. "They don't speak much about the situation, and Khloe feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it's too far done." The insider also notes Khloe's family members are no longer speaking to Tristan. "Kim was the only one to go public with her opinion, but they're on the same page and have similar feelings," says the source, who adds that Khloe "confides in [Kourtney Kardashian] daily" about how to "make this work by separating from Tristan and co-parenting." Khloe's mother and sisters are reportedly worried Khloe "will be hurt again and again" if she stays with Tristan in Cleveland, where his team, the Cavaliers, are based. That's according to a second insider who says Tristan wants to make the relationship work and Khloe seems ready to stay in Cleveland for the time being. "The more time passes, the more comfortable she gets," says the second source. "Her original plan to take True back to L.A. is off the table — for now."

