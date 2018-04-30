Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted to name Chicago after her grandmother, plus more news

Kim Kardashian reveals Chicago wasn't her first choice for a baby name

In the same spirit as Kris Jenner, who gave all her daughters names that start with the letter "k," Kim Kardashian West was planning to bestow monosyllabic names on her children. As the mother of three told Ellen DeGeneres this week, that plan was on track during the naming process for North West, 4, and Saint West, 2. It got derailed, however, with the arrival of her newest addition. "We were gonna name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace," Kim explained (via the Daily Mail), "and then it was Chicago." Ellen seemed confused. "When I was pitching names you said you wanted one syllable," the show host said. "And I did," Kim replied "So ... Chicago is not one syllable," Ellen pointed out. "Yeah, it kind of messes with me, I'm not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing," Kim admitted. When Ellen stated the obvious -- that Chicago must have come from Kim husband, Kanye West, who was raised in the Windy City, Kim seemed a little defeated. "I don't even know ...," she said, her voice trailing off. "Obviously because he's from Chicago but that is a place that made him. And a place that he remembers his family from." In the end, Kim said she thought Chicago was "cool and different" as a name. And she didn't totally lose the one-syllable battle, either -- the couple calls their youngest daughter "Chi" (pronounced "shy") for short.

