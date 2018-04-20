Rihanna thinks less is more -- at least when it comes to clothing.

Nicola Marfisi/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

The singer announced on April 20 that she's launching a line of lingerie called Savage x Fenty.

"We bout to light this up sis!!🔥 ... introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon," she wrote alongside a fast-moving promo video.

The singer has been cryptically teasing the line on her social media for most of the week, sharing videos and images, but she's left fans wondering what the posts were about, as she's said very little about them. On Friday, the world finally had its answer. Of course, savvy fans would have noticed that Savage x Fenty was sharing the same cryptic posts as RiRi.

Rihanna, who already has a cosmetics line, is reportedly working with TechStyle Fashion Group for the line. TechStyle has a history of working with celebrity lines, as it is the parent company for Kate Hudson's Fabletics and Kim Kardashian's ShoeDazzle.

Little is known about the lingerie line, but it's expected to carry affordable products. Rihanna encouraged her nearly 62 million Instagram followers to sign up for Savage x Fenty's email list.

The sign-in page makes no secret of who's behind the line: "SAVAGE X FENTY," it says, "LINGERIE BY RIHANNA."