Khloe Kardashian has a message to everyone saying her relationship with Tristan Thompson is essentially over: eat it.

On May 4, the reality TV star was photographed having lunch at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland with Tristan and friends. In a short video posted by TMZ, Khloe, donning sunglasses, can be seen relaxing and laughing.

Getty Images

Just last week, TMZ reported that Khloe was "done" with the NBA star. Also last week, E! News said that Khloe was oh-so-close to throwing in the towel on the romance, which hit a serious snag when video surfaced in April showing Tristan allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

Just days after the multiple videos surfaced, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter, True.

"She has one foot out the door but is also holding on to the fact that her and Tristan can make it work," a source told E! News last week. "She hasn't given up on him yet, but also hasn't really been focusing on their relationship. When they see each other, it is all about the baby and parenting together. Khloe has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but [she also] knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision."

On May 2, there was even a report from E! that Khloe was living in a "personal hell."

Splash News

Maybe Khloe is letting bygones be bygones. Her family, though, is reportedly not nearly as forgiving as she is when it comes to Tristan.

Kim Kardashian West told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week that the situation was "so f—ed up."

"Poor Khloé," she said. "We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation, all over."

Kris Jenner was more diplomatic, telling Ellen the videos were "very unexpected."

Photographer Group / Splash News

The TMZ video came out the same day that People magazine reported that Khloe and Tristan were living together again.

"Khloé seems happy," a source told the mag. "She loves being a mom. She's focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there's no talk of a split."

"When she wants something to work, she will make it work," the source added. "Her family's issue with Tristan is that they think he won't change. But Khloé isn't listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well."

The source continued, "Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom. She's getting pretty fed up with the 'noise' about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions."