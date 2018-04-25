Amid reports that her relationship with Tristan Thompson is not going well, another report says Khloe Kardashian is not quite ready to give up on her man just yet. She's close though.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is torn on what to do about Tristan, who was caught on camera cheating on her while she was just days from giving birth to their daughter, True. The alleged infidelity had apparently been going on for several months with multiple women.

"She has one foot out the door but is also holding on to the fact that her and Tristan can make it work," a source told E! News. "She hasn't given up on him yet, but also hasn't really been focusing on their relationship. When they see each other, it is all about the baby and parenting together. Khloe has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but [she also] knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision."

Khloe's family is said to be "furious" with Tristan. Khloe reportedly "went ballistic" on Tristan upon seeing the videos in early April. Since the scandal broke, she and Tristan have not been living together at her Cleveland, Ohio home.

"Khloe thinks it's great they have been having a bit of space right now, but she is worried about their future. She hasn't figured it out yet," the source said, adding that "everyone close to her thinks she needs to split from Tristan and has told her she can do this on her own."

Still, her family understands that it's Khloe's life and her decision.

"Khloe needs to do what's right for their baby," the source said.

E!'s source said Khloe is itching to get out of Cleveland and back to California to be around her family.

"Khloe has been focused on bonding with her baby, but also really misses her family. She is very understanding that everyone has their own lives and is super busy, but she is starting to get lonely and wants to get back to her home in L.A.," the source said. "Khloe already has everything for True set up in L.A.; it's just a matter of when she is going to make the move that she is still deciding on."