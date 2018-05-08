Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are officially done.

Just a few days after speculation swirled that the couple had split, the "Teen Wolf" actor formally filed for divorce on May 8, TMZ reported.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Tuesday filing comes just six months after the duo tied the knot at a star-studding wedding in Palms Springs.

On May 4, TMZ reported that Colton and Jeff were splitting, also citing that they unfollowed each other on Instagram. In addition, Colton erased all memory of Jeff from his social media.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

As news of the split circulated, so did unsubstantiated rumors as to the reason. Many even wondered if Jeff was unfaithful, citing lyrics from Colton's song, "Man It Sucks," which refers to one-sided relationship.

"Jeff would never cheat," the actor wrote on Twitter on Friday, clearing the air. "He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship."

A few days before that, on May 1, Colton signaled that all wasn't perfect in his life.

On May 1, the actor cryptically tweeted, "Man...what a sad year. Words can't express the amount of emotion I've had to go through this year. The good news is I've got a lot of great things coming up. Wow. Life throws you curveballs & you just have to find the strength to move forward. It's hard but you just have to keep on truckin."

Things certainly didn't start out this way for Colton and Jeff -- It actually started in specular fashion.

The duo hadn't dated long before Jeff popped the question to Colton during an epic Mexican vacation — the proposal featured fireworks and even a personal message from Cher.

In October 2017, Jeff, the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, and Colton married in Palm Springs. Wedding guests included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd and Joe Manganiello. It was officiated by Kris Jenner.