Just six months after tying the knot at a star-studded wedding, "Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have split.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported the news on May 4, also citing that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. In addition, Colton has essentially erased all memory of Jeff from his social media.

It's not known why the couple decided to end things, but Colton signaled that all wasn't perfect in his life earlier this week.

On May 1, the actor cryptically tweeted, "Man...what a sad year. Words can't express the amount of emotion I've had to go through this year. The good news is I've got a lot of great things coming up. Wow. Life throws you curveballs & you just have to find the strength to move forward. It's hard but you just have to keep on truckin."

TMZ noted that the duo has not officially filed for divorce yet.

Things certainly didn't start out this way for Colton and Jeff -- It actually started in specular fashion.

The duo hadn't dated long before Jeff popped the question to Colton during an epic Mexican vacation — the proposal featured fireworks and even a personal message from Cher.

In October 2017, Jeff, the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, and Colton married in Palm Springs. Wedding guests included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd and Joe Manganiello. It was officiated by Kris Jenner.