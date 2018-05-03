Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are heating up in a big way.

The duo first dated in 2010 and their romance was chronicled on "The Hills." In January of 2018, the duo reportedly reconciled, and a source told E! News that Audrina and Ryan are "doing really well" and "getting pretty serious."

WireImage

Recently, she was seen at his concert in Los Angeles, something that isn't surprising to her friends. Audrina "has been very supportive of Ryan and his music and has always been a fan," a source said. "The fact that he's a musician is one of her favorite qualities."

"The Hills" alum is Ryan's "No. 1 fan," the source said.

According to the report, Audrina has introduced Ryan to her almost 2-year-old daughter, Kirra Max, and the three even recently went to Disneyland together. Last weekend, Ryan and Audrina attended Stagecoach Music Festival, and didn't hide their romance at a Boots On Stage party, happily posing for photos together.

"They both encourage each other's careers and projects that they are working on," E!'s source said. "Audrina feels safe with Ryan and knows he will be around for awhile."

Last September, Audrina filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months, Corey Bohan.

Recently a source said, "Audrina feels very lucky to be dating Ryan again. He is extremely kind and supportive of everything she does. He treats her very well and it's a nice feeling for her. They have always been friends and know each other well. It was all very familiar and comfortable right from the beginning."