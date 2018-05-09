Nikki Bella has had three new roommates ever since splitting with John Cena last month.

The reality TV star has been living her sister, Brie Bella, her husband Bryan Danielson (who wrestles under the name Daniel Bryan) and their young daughter Birdie.

Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

On May 8, Nikki posted a video to YouTube in which she says, "I've been staying at Brie's because you all know why."

During the three-minute video, Nikki revealed that she's trying to shed a few pounds because she's been "snacking a lot."

"I know I've been kind of MIA. I've just been kind of hiding out but I wanted to reach out to you'll and just thank you for all your love and support," she said. "I can't tell you how much its meant to me especially through a really difficult time."

Getty Images

Nikki acknowledged that she and her twin sister have been keeping a low profile, but that will change soon, as "Total Bellas" returns on May 20.

"It's a really good season. It's going to be really tough for me to watch, but that's life, right?," she said. "It's been a really tough time."

John and Nikki split last month, just a few weeks before they were set to marry. According to reports, the new season of "Total Divas" will document the breakup.

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

Recently, a report linked John to another reality TV star, but a source told People magazine said it is all-but inevitable that John and Nikki will reconcile.

"John has constantly been in touch with Nikki. They will almost definitely get back together," a source told the mag. "They're definitely on a path to reconciliation. John is the love of her life, and she's definitely the love of his life, and that doesn't just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together."

See the YouTube video below: