Brie Bella has broken her silence in regards to Nikki Bella and John Cena's breakup, and she's supportive of both them, even calling the wrestler-turned-actor "family."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nikki's twin sister let her comments be known on her Instagram story on April 19. In her post, she shared a media report that claimed she was "furious" with John over how he treated Nikki. That report said, "on one level, Brie wants to kill him, sure."

Brie circled that quote, writing "False!!" above it.

She then said, "I'd never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a brother. "He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister."

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

On April 15, John and Nikki announced that they'd split up after six years together. The break up came less than a month before they were set to marry.

"After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," a rep for the couple said in a statement. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

There are conflicting reports about who actually ended things, but multiple outlets said the couple fought over children.

"John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn't. They were not on the same page in that respect," a source told E! News. "Things have been brewing for a while between them. As John got more and more popular things changed and he got the Hollywood bug. He got more opportunities and he just isn't the same person now that he promised Nikki he'd be for her."