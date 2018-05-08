While some believe that it's inevitable that John Cena and Nikki Bella will end up back together, a new report by a wrestling publication hints that the actor may already be off the market and dating another female WWE star.

S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

BodySlam.net reported that the "Blockers" star is "hooking up" with a woman from E!'s "Total Divas," and many are pointing the finger at Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale).

#AndStill 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 A post shared by Leah Van Damme (@carmellawwe) on May 6, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

Carmella, whose star is rapidly rising in WWE, is newly single, like John.

Bodyslam Managing Editor Brad Shepard fueled the flames on Twitter on May 7, writing, "John Cena rebounds quicker than Dennis Rodman, or so I hear. #WWE #CrypticTweet."

While neither John nor Carmella have commented on the report, John was recently seen at a bar in Tampa, Florida, which is where Carmella lives. In fairness, John lives near Tampa, too.

The report comes as People magazine claims that a reconciliation between John and Nikki seems imminent.

A source told the mag, "John has constantly been in touch with Nikki. They will almost definitely get back together."

The source added, "They're definitely on a path to reconciliation. John is the love of her life, and she's definitely the love of his life, and that doesn't just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together."

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

John and Nikki split last month, just a few weeks before they were set to marry.