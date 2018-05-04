Celebrity couples who overcame cheating scandals

Infidelity often leads to breakups -- especially when a couple is in the spotlight -- but some celebrity duos have managed to move past cheating scandals and rebuild their relationships. Wonderwall.com is revisiting some of the famous star pair who have overcome infidelity drama, starting with Beyonce and JAY-Z. Music's ruling couple had been rocked by cheating rumors that were all but confirmed when Bey's explosive "Lemonade" album hit the scene in 2016. Jay released his own soul-barring tracks about cheating on his 2017 album "4:44" and later confirmed he'd been unfaithful. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself," he told The New York Times. Thanks in part to therapy, Jay revealed, he and Beyonce were able to overcome his painful betrayal and move forward, welcoming twins -- Sir and Rumi Carter -- on June 13, 2017. Keep reading to see what other celeb couples have moved past cheating scandals...

RELATED: Notorious celeb cheating scandals