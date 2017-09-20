Did Fergie and Josh Duhamel split over trust issues? Plus, more news

Did Fergie and Josh Duhamel split over trust issues?

What caused Fergie and Josh Duhamel to call time on their marriage after eight years? According to a new from In Touch, a combination of trust issues and a slow drift apart ultimately led Fergie to decide the best move was to end things. "There has been trouble in paradise for a long time. We all knew they had been fighting nonstop. We love them as a couple, but we saw this coming. They had trust issues. Fergie couldn't take it anymore," says a friend of the pair. "Josh was still flirty with women," the pal claims in what sounds like a nod to rumors Josh cheated on Fergie with a stripper in 2009. (He denied the allegations, although Fergie's subsequent comments to Oprah Winfrey about how those "difficult times" strengthened their marriage suggested there may have been more to the story.) The insider went on to say Josh "acted single" around women, while a second source noted he appeared to be pulling away. "Josh seemed like he just needed time to himself. Sometimes he would go out to a bar alone," says the source. According to In Touch, the changes led to Fergie and Josh "leading separate lives," with the pressures of their demanding careers adding to the distance. "They are both consumed by work, and that has made it difficult for them to spend time together. When they were together, it seemed like plans were always made around their son," says the friend. "She was patient with Josh, but she finally called it quits."

RELATED: Long-lasting Hollywood couples