Apparently, "bro-biking" is the new cool thing to do ...

Justin Timberlake, 36, and Jimmy Fallon, 42, worked on their bromance over the Memorial Day Weekend, spending quality time together on a tandem bike ride through the Hamptons on Sunday, May 28.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer seemingly coined the new term "bro-biking" in his caption for the hysterical Instagram video he shared, which features him and the late-night talk show going for ride.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

"Just biking through the Hamptons. It's so beautiful," Justin says in the funny clip, before the camera pans behind him to show Jimmy riding in the second seat.

From there, the best buddies start to chant "bro-biking" as they're seen riding back and forth on the tandem bicycle up and down a residential road. All the while, Justin can't resist ringing the bike's whistle.

Justin and Jimmy have been pretty good at making us laugh when they've teamed up in the past. Most recently, they got together for a "Camp Winnipesaukee" skit on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," serving up a hysterical rendition of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic."