Kanye West is asking Jay-Z for a chance to make things right again in the aftermath of their latest dispute.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

"Kanye asked for a face-to-face with Jay, to hash out the beef that was ignited when Kanye went onstage last Fall and went after Jay, Beyonce and even Blue Ivy," a according to a TMZ source.

West's rants and attacks are nothing new to the rapper, who basically rolls with the punches, but when someone goes after his family, wife Beyonce and daughter little Blue Ivy Carter, that's where he draws the line. "When you pull my family into it, now that's a problem…" the rapper explained to the Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot.

"Kanye's people feel Jay should cut him some slack because Kanye wasn't in his right mind ... Kanye went on the rant shortly before his hospitalization," the source added.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

While TMZ broke the story that the two hip hop mega stars are embroiled in a financial dispute over West's Tidal and millions of dollars are on the line, the source said that it's not about the money per say, as "both have plenty. It's all about their relationship."

Another source close to the drama adds, "they seem to be reconciling…they have the classic love/hate relationship and frequently bounce back between the 2 emotions."

And according to TMZ, the Tidal dispute is being worked out.