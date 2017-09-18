Ryan Phillippe is being accused of domestic violence against by his ex-girlfriend.

The Blast reported that Elsie Hewitt got an Emergency Protective Order against Ryan and accused him of physically abusing her on July 4 of this year. Elsie, a model, told police the actor "hit," "kicked," "punched," and "threw [Hewitt] down flight of stairs causing visible injuries to legs back, arms, shoulder and face," The Blast reported on Sept. 18.

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

However, a rep for Ryan debunks Elise's version of events. The source told TMZ that Elise reportedly showed up at his house days after he broke up with her and refused to leave his home.

The same source went on to say that police refused to prosecute Ryan after they did their initial investigation.

Ryan and Elsie dated for several months earlier this year, having first been spotted in April together.

In early July, Elsie tweeted several cryptic messages, including a note that said, "U know there's something wrong when you'd rather sit in silence than sit there with music." After that, she tweeted that she was completely "completely... broken."