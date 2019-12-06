Justin Timberlake apologizes to his wife and more ICYMI celeb news

Apology

Married man Justin Timberlake is apologizing for holding hands with "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar in November and bringing embarrassment to wife Jessica Biel and son Silas. He's also denying that anything more happened between the two of them. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4, less than two after pictures of the hand holding emerged. "But for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love." He added, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

RELATED: JT's life in photos