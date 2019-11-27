Justin Timberlake embroiled in hand-holding scandal with female co-star, plus more celeb love life news for late November 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November 2019, starting with this shocker... Justin Timberlake made headlines when he was caught on camera appearing touchy-feely with "Raising Dion" star Alisha Wainwright -- who's playing his love interest in the upcoming sports drama "Palmer" -- during a night out in New Orleans on Nov. 21. In photos published by the Sun, the pair can be seen holding hands under a table while drinking on the balcony at a bar. In another shot, the actress is pictured resting her hand on JT's knee. Justin, who's been married to Jessica Biel since 2012, did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring. According to a People magazine source, however, the purported PDA was "completely innocent." Explained the source, "It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening. ... He's [in New Orleans] shooting 'Palmer.' They're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out. ... [It] may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they're on an open balcony in New Orleans and he's famous. It was nothing." An Us Weekly source echoed the "just friends" line: "Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering," said the insider. "Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening." Added a second Us Weekly source of Justin and Alisha, "They are like brother and sister. ... They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in L.A." Alisha's rep also released a statement addressing the scandal: "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together," the spokesperson told multiple media outlets. Keep reading for the latest with Jessica, plus more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

