Kristen Bell had one thought about Dax Shepard the first time they met, but it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

"The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, 'This guy can talk!," she tells Willie Geist in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview for "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist."

The actress recalled meeting her now-husband in 2007 at a birthday party for "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" producer Shauna Robertson. At the time, they were both coming out of longterm relationships. Plus, she had no idea who he was.

"I was like, 'Maybe that's one of the guys from 'Jackass' or something?'" she remembered thinking. Dax, she said, recalls the evening a little differently. "He remembers, 'You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,' and I was like, 'That sounds like it was on brand.' And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever."

However, the duo saw each other again at a hockey game a few weeks later. This time they flirted but still didn't swap numbers. Dax, though, wasn't about to let her get away.

"I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'" Kristen said. "And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

Although they can't remember their wedding anniversary, they've now been together 14 years and have two children. She also now knows that text was all quintessential Dax.

"He's so bold and that was my kind of person," she said. "I was like, 'OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies… I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

Over the years, the couple has been given the social media "relationship goals" label more times than anyone can count. They are fiercely loyal to each other, and they even promote each other's films… albeit for humorously nefarious purposes.

While appearing on Conan O'Brien's show this week, Dax encouraged everyone to see "Frozen 2," which stars his wife.

"Kristen and I were married in California, which is a community property state, which means anything she acquires during our marriage is half mine, so we have the exact same stake in 'Frozen 2.' I just thought it'd be rude to not get out and at least try to sell the thing!"

He jokes, "I will be very involved, again, in spending the proceeds."

Dax added that he saw "Frozen 2" a few weeks ago.

"I said before the movie started, 'Hey, if you see me on my phone in the middle of the film, I'm not bored. I just think we got it, and I'm shopping for yachts," he joked. "I said, 'Conversely, if I'm on my phone, like, two-thirds of the way through and I'm selling things on Craigslist, I think it's a stinker and I'm liquidating.'"

The verdict? He loved it, proclaiming, "I bought a beautiful 52-foot Sunseeker."