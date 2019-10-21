For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, it was a memorable day when they tied the knot. However, remembering the actual date is proving to be difficult for the duo.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kristen and Dax celebrated six years of marriage last week, but they only realized the significance of the date after being reminded.

"We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary," Kristen wrote on Instagram on Monday.

A fan, though, quickly pointed out that it was actually their sixth anniversary, as Kristen and Dax got hitched on Oct. 17, 2013.

"hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!!," Kristen laughed.

The A-list couple didn't make a big production of their 2013 wedding, quietly marrying in the courthouse.

"In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since," Kristen wrote on Instagram. "I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us."

The actress later posted a photo of her kissing her husband and father of their two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

"Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary!'," she wrote alongside the image that included their family dog. "We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper."

Six down, more to go... but honestly, who's counting!