Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard get married in 'no frills' wedding at county clerk's office

Congrats to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard! The longtime Hollywood couple (and parents to daughter Lincoln, 7 months) finally got married on Thursday, Oct. 16 -- exchanging vows in a no-frills ceremony at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office, Us Weekly can confirm. TMZ was first to report the news.

The "Veronica Mars" actress, 32, and "Parenthood" actor, 38, are said to have arrived at the office to simply obtain a marriage license, but took up a court employee's offer to marry them in a nearby courtroom -- with Bell shedding tears, the site reports.

The pair got engaged over the holidays in 2009, but famously vowed not to wed until same-sex marriage bans were overturned nationwide.

"I don't feel appropriate taking advantage of a right that's denied to my [gay and lesbian] friends," Bell said in August 2012. "It's just kind of rude to invite everyone to a party for a rite not everyone can hold."

Thus, this past June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Defense of Marriage Act -- and Proposition 8 was overturned in California -- Bell re-proposed to Shepard via Twitter. The comic star responded in kind: "Let's bring my big, gay marriage to [Kristen] to Life!!!"

No word on how the couple are otherwise celebrating their newly wedded bliss -- but little Lincoln will surely be involved.

Bell has called motherhood "actually better than I expected . . . It's pretty wonderful."

