Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are no longer hiding their romance.

Over the past month, the pair has been spotted in New York City and Los Angeles. And while they haven't exactly hidden their relationship, they haven't completely flaunted it… until now.

VAEM / BACKGRID

The pair packed on some serious PDA while hanging poolside at a Miami hotel on Saturday, all while photographers happily snapped away. Pete and Kaia kissed in the pool; they kissed in their lounge chairs; they kissed while toweling off.

VAEM / BACKGRID

Since first being linked, the pair appears to be attached at the hip (and apparently the mouth.)

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Pete, 26, recently told Paper magazine for its #BreakTheInternet issue. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

VAEM / BACKGRID

Clearly Kaia, 18, is reaping the benefits, but that hasn't always been the case in some of Pete's previous relationships.

"Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it," he said. "So, it's very off-putting to some … It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better."