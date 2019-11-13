Things appear to be heating up for comedian Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber.

The pair have been spotted out together twice more this week after initially being linked last month when a fan spotted them having dinner together at Sadelle's in New York City on Oct. 23.

Following another dinner date -- this time at Nobu in Malibu on Nov. 4 -- Pete, 25, and Kaia, 18 (whose parents are supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos tequila co-founder Rande Gerber), were both back in NYC and out together again.

Us Weekly reports that on Nov. 12, Pete and Kaia were seen leaving Sugarfish's Spring Street location where an eyewitness said "she looked super into him." During their meal at the sushi restaurant, "she kept reaching out to touch his hands. They were whispering to each other the whole time."

Two days earlier, Kaia was seen in the reserved section at the Mumrr Theatre where Pete was taping a podcast at Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's "Let's Make a Poop" show. That night, a different observer told Us Weekly, "Pete and Kaia weren't showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other."

Though E! News reported in early November that the young stars were just friends, the outlet now believes that things have changed. "Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship. They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," an insider told E! News as part of a Nov. 12 report. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."

The insider continued, "They have been texting a lot this past month and are definitely seeing where it goes. Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him."

A second insider, however, told E! that Kaia is not characterizing her relationship with Pete as a romance. "[She] continues to say that she and Pete are just friends," the second insider told the outlet. "She isn't admitting to anything romantic and wants to keep everything under wraps. Even if she's seen out with him, she's not ready to make anything official. She says they are friends and love being together."

But the first insider told E! something is definitely going on: "[She's] spending all of her time with him and is giddy about it."

It seems there could be more sightings of Kaia and Pete together this week, as she's planning to stay in NYC for a "few days," according to the first E! insider. The outlet further speculates that Kaia could be at "SNL" this weekend not only to support Pete but because close Crawford-Gerber family friend Harry Styles is performing on the sketch-comedy show as its host and musical guest on Nov. 16.