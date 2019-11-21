Pete Davidson knows no bounds when it comes to love.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," he told Paper magazine for its #BreakTheInternet issue. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

The "SNL" actor has been linked to many high-profile women over the years, including actress Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, who he was engaged to, and Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, who he dated for two years. Most recently, the 26-year-old has been dating Kaia Gerber, who he was seen kissing earlier this week at a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall.

Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

Still, despite Pete's best attempts at love, some women don't like the idea of him rolling out the proverbial red carpet for them.

"Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it," he said. "So, it's very off-putting to some … It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better."

Kaia... you listening?