Andie MacDowell isn't shy about sharing details about her daughter, Margaret Qualley's, relationship with Pete Davidson!

BACKGRID

While she hasn't met Pete yet, the actress opened up to People over the weekend about her daughter's blossoming romance with the "Saturday Night Live" star, calling it "beautiful."

"I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she said.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," she shared, before adding, "They have a nice relationship."

After a string of high profile romances with everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale, Pete has remained pretty tight-lipped about his latest love interest. The two were first rumored to be an item in late August, with one report claiming that they started seeing each other months earlier.