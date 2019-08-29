Pete Davidson reportedly dating Andie MacDowell's daughter Margaret Qualley, plus more celeb love life news for late August 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late August 2019, starting with this completely unexpected coupling... Us Weekly reported on Aug. 28 that, according to a source, Pete Davidson is dating Andie MacDowell's daughter, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Leftovers" actress Margaret Qualley, who recently scored her first Emmy nomination for her work on "Fosse/Verdon." According to the source, the duo "have been seeing each other for a couple of months" and the 24-year-old, age-appropriate beauty "is really excited about him." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

