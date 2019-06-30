"Vanderpump Rules" stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are married!

Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Taylor, 39, and his 30-year-old bride said "I do" at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Ky on Saturday, June 29, according to a report in People.

The ceremony was officiated by former boybander Lance Bass after the couple parted ways from their wedding pastor, Ryan Dotson. Earlier this month, anti-LGBTQ comments made by the Christian in 2015 surfaced and as a result Cartwright asked him to step down as their officiant. The Bravo couple asked him to attend as a guest, but Dotson's immediate reaction was not to, as he told Page Six he would be a "distraction."

In addition to Bass, there were 240 guests including celebrity attendees Lisa Vanderpump, former "Summer House" stars Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee and "Southern Charm" star Shep Rose. The wedding was filmed for "Vanderpump Rules" and included castmates Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz as bridesmaids (with Maloney-Schwartz as matron of honor) and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as groomsmen.

The couple has been together since 2015, when they met during a trip to Las Vegas. After appearing on "Vanderpump Rules," the reality stars earned a spin-off to the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spin-off in 2017 with "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky." They were engaged last June, after a brief split following Taylor cheating with a former SUR employee.

"It feels amazing," Cartwright told People leading up to the wedding. "We're stronger and happier than we've ever been. We've been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we've just gotten stronger and stronger."