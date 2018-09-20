Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new "Riverdale" romance brewing.

According to multiple reports, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are dating, and they were even recently spotted kissing, E! News reports.

A source told the outlet that the new couple was seen hanging out with cast mates Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart at the movies in Vancouver earlier this week.

"Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder," the source told E!. "As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!"

Prior to that, Camila and Charles were also seen together at the beach, where they shared a towel on the beach, and at the movies. Fans, though, have been pointing to a potential romance between the two of them for several weeks.

On Sept. 18, both Camila and Charles shared the same video of a fireplace, but didn't tag each other. Fans, of course, suspected that they were together for a romantic evening.

If this is indeed a new romance, it sort of contradicts what Camila has said in the past about dating actors.

In July, the actress told Nylon magazine, "Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment."

This is just the latest "Riverdale" romance, as reports have long lingered that costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating, as well.