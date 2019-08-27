Singer Cassie and her boyfriend Alex Fine are not only expecting a baby girl, but they're also now engaged.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

@alexfine44 / Instagram

On Tuesday morning, the model-singer took to Instagram to show video of the incredible proposal, which featured her man stepping off a horse and getting down on one knee.

"My favorite day ever!" she wrote on Instagram. "#MrsFine 8.24"

Alex also posted the highly-produced video to his Instagram page.

In the video, Alex can be seen getting ready and decorating a ranch with flowers. While the music of The O'Jays hit "Forever Mine" plays, a smiling Cassie, flowers in hand, is escorted to her beau, who sits atop a horse, the letters "C" and "A" hang overhead.

After she said yes, the couple kiss.

"This moment will always be so special to me," Alex captioned a photo from the proposal. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"

He thanked his friends the Compton Cowboys for their help with the proposal.

"I Needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!," Alex, a professional bull rider, wrote.

A beaming Cassie added, "I love you best friend. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

In June, Cassie and Alex announced their were expecting a baby girl — the announcement came less than a year after she split from longtime off-and-on boyfriend Diddy.