Jenni Farley is now a single lady in the eyes of the law.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the "Jersey Shore" star's divorce from Roger Mathews has gone final.

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

"Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce," JWoww's rep confirmed. "They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best."

After the divorce went final, JWoww didn't exactly hide her happiness, taking to Instagram to post an image of Nicole Kidman looking ecstatic. She captioned the photo with an emoji of a dancing lady.

The couple married in 2015 and share two children, Melani, 5, and Greyson, 3. Their relationship, especially toward the end, was incredibly tumultuous. In December 2018, Jwoww got a temporary restraining order against Roger after they had a disagreement. Roger said in an Instagram video that Jenni got "completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does."

She later said he was abusive during their marriage and shared security camera video of him appearing to throw her on the ground. She also claimed Roger teamed up with one of her exes to try and "take [her] down."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The two, however, seem to have found common ground, as they recently celebrated their daughter's birthday together.

Although Jenni, 33, is technically single, she's hardly on the market, as she's been dating professional wrestler Zack Carpinello since the spring. The two are already quite serious.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"She is my queen," Zack, 24, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. "I love everything about this woman. This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."

The couple recently slammed pregnancy rumors.