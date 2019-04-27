"Jersey Shore" star Jenni Farley has made it Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

Earlier in the week, JWoww confirmed that she's dating a 24-year-old man, but she kept his identify under wraps. Later, multiple media outlets later reported that the mystery man is professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

On Saturday, the reality TV star confirmed that she's dating Zack, posting several photos and videos of them together on vacation at Universal Orlando's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida.

"Best day ever @universalorlando," she captioned a photo with Zack. "I've been waiting 11 years to come back here and I've been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I can't wait to come back with my kids when they're big enough."

Jenni also posted several videos of herself riding in the car with her beau on her Instagram Story.

"Stuck in traffic trying to get to Harry Potter World," she captioned one video in which Zack kisses her on the forehead.

In another video, she implied that Zack surprised her with the trip.

"I'm dying, straight dying," she said. "I'm my 12-year-old self right now."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This is Jenni's first romance since filing for divorce from Roger Mathews, her husband of three years. Despite their romance taking a downward turn, the duo have recently kept things civil, even celebrating Easter together with their daughter, Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

On Thursday, Roger told Page Six that Jenni and Zack have been dating for "a few months."

"He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy," Roger said, adding that he's "very happy for them."