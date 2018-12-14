Nicole Polizzi is coming out swinging in support of her BFF Jenni Farley following an explosive fight between JWoww and her estranged husband.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

On Friday, Snooki posted a surveillance video from inside Jenni's house that shows Jwoww talking to police and telling them that her estranged husband Roger Mathews is a "not a bad dad."

"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too," Snooki captioned the video. "She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother."

In a series of videos posted on Instagram overnight, Roger claimed that he did nothing wrong and alleged that Jenni is "hate-filled" and said she often leaves their kids to film the show. He also said she uses their children —Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2 — as "pawns."

The post came after Jenni got a restraining order against Roger, whom she filed for divorce from in September.

"She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see," Snooki countered. "Her character is being tarnished and I'm here to show what's really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU'RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Snooki backed up her post to drive home the point that Jenni wants Roger involved in their kid's life, as evidenced by the surveillance video.

"There is more to the story that's being told. Stop attacking her . *She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids," Snooki said. "Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn't taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court.* There is MANY layers to this. And more videos… You can all have your opinions but don't attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time."