Two months after Jenni "JWoww" Farley filed for divorce, estranged husband Roger Mathews -- who in September vowed to win her back -- claims they are working on their marriage.

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Roger and the "Jersey Shore" star both took daughter Meilani, 4, to the DreamWorks Trolls the Experience event in New York City on Nov. 14 (they're also parents to son Greyson, 2). There, he told Us Weekly, "We're here as a family today."

Roger said he and JWoww, who married in 2015, are "working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so... I feel like there's nothing that's not fixable in our situation."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

JWoww -- whom Roger surprised with a horse-drawn carriage ride on their three-year wedding anniversary in October, making it clear his wooing game was well underway -- did not weigh in on his reconciliation claims but did tell Us Weekly that she and Roger are planning to spend Thanksgiving together with their two kids. "Always as a family," she said.

Both Roger and Jenni posted photo slideshows revealing how much fun their little girl had at the Trolls Experience. Roger really gushed about how happy he was to be with his estranged wife and kids. "Great time with the family @trollstheexperience in the city tonight. Blessed for the opportunities bestowed upon us and blessed to share these times together," he wrote, tagging Jenni and both kids' Instagram accounts.

Roger's comments came one day after he made headlines for a different eyebrow-raising comment about JWoww. A few days earlier, Jenni's old MTV co-star Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola posted an innocuous photo of herself on Instagram that she captioned, "Fun fact.. my mom took this photo." The media soon noticed that Roger wrote in the comments, "Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive."

As speculation ensued about what he meant or why he posted it, Roger explained that he's just a jokester. (He also recently joked on social media about a shock-therapy device designed to make men into better husbands. "My wife holds the controller and settings. It's called the 'Dirtbag 9000,'" he wrote. "It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f---king Christmas tree.")

"We saw that on the way up here. I hesitate to make a comment because it seems like everything is taken out of context but I'm a real comedian," he told Us Weekly. "So don't take anything I say serious. I don't get upset, it comes with the territory. I know what I signed up for but I just think we live in a world with fake news where people put out stuff that's not true to get listeners to tune in or read or whatever. We know what's going on in our own house and that's all that matters. If the world wants to judge, the world can judge."