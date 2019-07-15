Talk about a modern family!

Over the weekend, Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews's daughter Meilani celebrated her 5th birthday, and not only were mommy and daddy there, but so was Zack Carpinello, JWoww's 24-year-old boyfriend.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

On July 13, the "Jersey Shore" star posted a video to Instagram that showed the birthday girl patiently awaiting her birthday cake while hanging out in the backyard. Roger, Jenni's ex-husband, could easily be seen in the video holding their son Greyson. Soon, a cake-carrying Jenni comes from the house with Zack behind her.

The family, of course, sang happy birthday to Meilani, but the former couple didn't seem impressed with their vocal skills.

"I don't think we nailed the song very well, what do you think?" Roger said after Meilani blew out her candle.

"It was God awful," JWoww replied.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The fact that Jenni and Roger can live harmoniously is somewhat remarkable as their divorce has been incredibly nasty and involved allegations of verbal and domestic violence. However, the reality TV star has said in multiple interviews that she and her ex have made peace.

In the spring, JWoww and Zack, a professional wrestler, began dating.

"He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy," Roger told Page Six at the time, adding that he's "very happy for them."