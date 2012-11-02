Kirstie Alley: John Travolta is the love of my life

ETOnline

Kirstie Alley gave a shocking admission to Barbara Walters in an upcoming ABC interview. The actress revealed her true feelings for her "Look Who's Talking" co-star and friend John Travolta.

Alley, who's currently competing on "Dancing with the Stars," told Walters that Travolta, 58, was the "greatest love of my life."

The actress, 61, admits that she fell hard for the star during the filming of the 1989 movie "Look Who's Talking" where Travolta played her romantic interest. "Believe me, it took everything that I had, inside, outside, whatever, to not run off and marry John. And be with John for the rest of my life," she told Walters.

When asked why she didn't, Alley replied, "Because I feel like when you marry someone you're supposed to work hard at it, and you're supposed to make it work."

Both actors worked together for the "Look Who's Talking" sequels, but went on to pursue other romantic relationships. Kelly Preston, a dear friend of Alley's, married Travolta in 1991, while, Alley went on to marry a few times but is currently single.

The actress' full interview with Walters will air on Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

