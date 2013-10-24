Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr split

WENN

Orlando Bloom and his model wife Miranda Kerr have split after three years of marriage. The pair confirmed they have been separated for several months on Friday.

A statement from their representative reads, "In a joint statement, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have announced that they have been amicably separated for the past few months.

After six years together, they have recently decided to formalize their separation.

"Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family." The "Pirates of the Caribbean" hunk and the Victoria's Secret beauty began dating in 2007 and wed in July, 2010. They share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

