Bethenny Frankel Files for divorce from Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel's Ever After with husband Jason Hoppy is officially a thing of the past.

Less than a month after announcing that she and Hoppy had separated, the Skinnygirl mogul and Bravo reality star, 42, filed a summons for divorce in New York City, TMZ reports.

"This was an extremely difficult decision that as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family," the former Real Housewives star told Us Weekly in a statement after the initial split announcement on Dec. 23, adding that the situation caused her "great sadness."

"We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority," she continued, referring to 2-year-old Bryn. "This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us."

Indeed, a friend of the Bethenny host told Us that both Frankel and Hoppy are "devastated" over the breakup of their nearly three-year marriage. "They really tried," the pal said. "They grew apart. She is very upset."

Frankel's divorce filing brings the couple one step closer to living apart, but they still have some issues to work out. In fact, as the new issue of Us Weekly reveals, the soon-to-be exes are still sharing an apartment together.

"There are not plans yet for [Jason] to move out of their NYC loft," a source tells Us.

As for the 41-year-old businessman's estranged wife? An insider says, "She is just taking it one day at a time."

