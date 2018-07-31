Harry Styles is a single man once more.

The One Direction heartthrob-turned-solo artist and model Camille Rowe have split after a year of dating, The Sun reports.

MJ Photos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

According to the British tabloid's Dan Wootton, Harry, 24, and the French-American Victoria's Secret model, 28, ended things two weeks after he wrapped up his 89-date debut solo world tour in mid-July at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Exactly a year ago today, The Sun reported that Harry and Camille had hit it off and started seeing one another after being introduced by mutual celeb pal Alexa Chung.

Rex USA

Camille was the latest in a string of Victoria's Secret models Harry's been linked to in recent years (the others being Cara Delevingne, 25; Sara Sampaio, 27; Nadine Leopold, 24; Georgina Fowler, 26; and, of course, Kendall Jenner, 22.

But according the The Sun, this was Harry's longest relationship since finding fame. The paper previously reported that he introduced Camille to his family over the 2017 holidays and that she was spotted at multiple concerts during his tour, including at a Paris show in March alongside his mother and one of his final tour dates in California a few weeks ago.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Harry and Camille never confirmed the romance themselves but were seen together on several occasions over the last year, fueling reports that they were indeed a couple.

According to Us Weekly, they were "all over each other" during Fleetwood Mac's performance at the Classic East in New York City in late July 2017. "He had his arms around her and they danced together for a few songs," a source told Us. "They looked really cozy."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Then last September, they made headlines again when a fan snapped a photo of them out to dinner together at a Los Angeles restaurant and captured Harry carrying Camille's purse.

They were also photographed leaving a sushi restaurant in L.A. together in January.