Another day, another model. Harry Styles has been linked to many pretty faces in his day and this week is no different. According to Us Weekly, the singer and Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe "were all over each other" during Fleetwood Mac's performance at The Classic East in New York City over the weekend.

"He had his arms around her and they danced together for a few songs," the source told Us. "They looked really cozy. They seemed like they were having a good time and were enjoying each other's company."

In addition to the eyewitness, photos of Harry and Camille also surfaced showing the two of them backstage.

A source told The Sun recently, "Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationship, so isn't going to want to make a big show of things... he seems besotted."

Her name was linked to Harry last month when he was chatting with his pal Nick Grimshaw during a BBC 1 interview. Nick hooked Harry up to a heart monitor and then showed him a photo of the model to see if his heart rate went up or down.

"I don't know her, but I'm sure she's a wonderful person," Harry said. However, he then hid his face with the microphone and laughed when his heart rate jumped from 60 to 85. He then told Nick, "I hate you so much."

He also joked that he hated the other men in the room, too. Nick said, "They're mutual friends. I reached out to them for some triggers, and it worked!"

Harry has been previously linked to models Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Nadine Leopold, and, of course, non-model (gasp!) Taylor Swift.