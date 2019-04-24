Celebrity engagements of 2019

On Jan. 14 after less than a year of dating, actor Chris Pratt took to Instagram to announce that he'd proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of action star and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he captioned a picture of them embracing as Katherine looks at her new engagement ring. Chris was previously married to comedy star Anna Faris.

