Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are finally official, plus more celeb love life news for mid-July 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2019, starting with one of our favorite new couples... Former "Dancing With the Stars" partners Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev posed together on the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, California, on July 11 -- their first official appearance as a couple since they took their relationship to the next level in late 2018. A few days later, on the July 17 episode of "The Bellas Podcast," Nikki finally called Artem her boyfriend. "Artem and I, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. Why do I feel like I'm in high school right now? Like, I'm smiling ear to ear," she said after breaking the news. She added of their path to becoming official, "I just felt like, OK, I'm falling for this guy really fast … but I just keep trying to push Artem away because I wasn't ready for anything. … [He's] this amazing guy and he just makes me laugh and it's just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress-free. I felt myself falling for him a lot. But then I felt like I was acting out in ways. ... I was avoiding it." Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates...

RELATED: New celeb couples of 2019