Denise Richards Adopts a Baby Girl!

By Wonderwall Editors

Congrats to Denise Richards, who's added a new baby girl to her family!

"Denise Richards recently adopted a baby girl domestically," her rep tells Wonderwall. "Eloise Joni Richards is named after Denise's mom, Joni, and Denise and her daughters, Sami and Lola, chose the name Eloise. Denise and Eloise's big sisters couldn't be happier and feel incredibly blessed."

No further details on the adoption were available.

Keep clicking to see more celebs who've chosen to adopt.