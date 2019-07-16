Tamar Braxton is back to being a free agent.

According to TMZ, a judge formally declared the former "The Real" co-host legally single, despite the fact that she and her estranged husband Vincent Herbert have yet to finalize the split of their assets.

David Livingston / Getty Images

In late April, the reality TV star asked the judge to change her marital status to legally single, and a judge has now granted her wish.

Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent in October 2017 after nine years of marriage. They share one child, 6-year-old Logan Vincent.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A month after her divorce filing, she addressed the split, hinting that infidelity was involved.

"I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, love & dignity that I️once possessed," she wrote on Instagram. "But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince … at least not anymore."

She added, "Some of us have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared, what's NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends, or she's never home, or he's very general when he speaks, or 'this doesn't sound like him' or he's so busy lately!!.etc.etc.."

"U have to think to yourself? When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?... While I'm not pushing anyone out of the door.. I'm just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!" she continued. "That LAST time was the LAST time."