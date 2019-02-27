Ed Sheeran secretly married fiancée Cherry Seaborn around Christmas in England, according to a new report.

The nuptials were so private that only 40 people witnessed the duo marry. None of Ed's celebrity friends were invited to the wedding, which took place at his private estate in Suffolk.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

A source told The Sun, "Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet -- just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest."

The source added, "He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them -- just a tiny winter wedding. It's amazing that he's the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed."

Getty Images

There were reports that Ed and Cherry initially wanted a larger wedding, but The Sun reports the couple will hold a large reception over the summer with friends, which could include Taylor Swift and perhaps members of the royal family.

"Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it," the source added. "Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions."

Ed and Cherry have known each other for years, as they attended primary school together. They never dated until later in life when they reconnected in 2015 at Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July bash, he told People magazine.

"I went to Taylor's 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?'" he said. "The rest is history."

The "Happier" singer announced on Instagram early last year that he and Cherry had gotten engaged.

"Got myself a fiancée just before new year," he captioned a snap of him kissing her. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."