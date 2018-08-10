Bethenny Frankel's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, has been found dead in Trump Tower in New York City, according to reports.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Post, who broke the news, reported on Aug. 10 that police suspect Dennis died of an overdose. Dennis had asked his assistant to administer Narcan, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, around 9 a.m., sources told the Post. However, he reportedly lost consciousness before the medication kicked in.

TMZ reported that Dennis is suspected of overdosing on oxycodone, but an autopsy is pending.

Bethenny and Dennis have known each other for more than 30 years, but they began dating in 2016. Their relationship has featured many breakups and makeups.

In May, the star of "The Real Housewives of New York" detailed the relationship with Steve Harvey.

"I've been with someone on and off for years," she said. "It's like a partnership where if we're not being teammates and it's not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are -- and this sounds cold -- but a little bit like business."