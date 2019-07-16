With the good comes the bad for Kylie Jenner.

One day after a report emerged claiming that Kylie and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are discussing marriage, the reality TV star and beauty mogul is facing accusations that she's Photoshopping provocative Instagram photos to make herself appear thinner and curvier.

Over the weekend, Kylie -- who's been in Turks and Caicos celebrating her Kylie Skin summer launch -- posted a few twinning photos with good friend Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou in which both are wearing light blue looks by Jacquemus.

But while many fans loved the sexy images, some felt compelled to point out that it appeared Kylie had subtly altered the pics to look even better, MailOnline pointed out on July 16.

In the first photo, the women are seen sitting on an outdoor sofa-style bed. "Next time you photoshop your pictures make sure you're not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes ;)" noted one commenter, pointing out that the lines were blurred and uneven, which could be indicative of some photo editing around Kylie's waist and leg areas.

"And the gap between her arm and knee....clearly supposed to be leaning on that knee 😂," noted another, while yet another didn't see the big deal. "Oh no! A photoshopped pic on IG?! MADNESS! 🙄," wrote that commenter.

Fans also pointed out that in another photo -- this one, which Kylie captioned, "just another twin pic walkin through your feed.. 💍," showed the 21-year-old billionaire and her friend walking on a stone pathway in the same outfits -- it appears that the image was altered to make Kylie's waist look thinner.

"Photoshop fail Kylie 😩," wrote one commenter, as another pointed out the alleged tell: "the tiles go slanted in her waist." Added yet another commenter, "Do you photoshop your pictures? Maybe thats why you don't look like them. 😂."

Still, Kylie had her supporters, with sister Khloe Kardashian commenting, 'Wow wow wow."

The Photoshop controversy made headlines a day after People magazine reported that Kylie and the father of her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, are talking about taking their relationship to the next level after a little more than two years of dating. "Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage," a source told People.

The same source also told the magazine that the couple hope to expand their family. "Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying," the source added. "Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling."